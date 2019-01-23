Clear
One-vehicle crash in Fillmore County

Teen driver taken to the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 1:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ARENDAHL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Fillmore County crash sends a teenager to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dustin Michael Brand, 19 of Rushford, was driving east on Highway 30 when he lost control east of Ridgeview Road, went into the ditch and hit several large trees and rocks just before 5:30 pm Tuesday.

Brand was taken by ambulance to Winona Health with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Brand was wearing his seat belt.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Rushford Fire Department assisted at the scene. The Highway was snow-covered at the time of this accident.

