One-vehicle accident sends two to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another Saturday afternoon accident on Highway 52 sends two people to the hospital.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 52 at Mayowood Road SW.

A 17-year-old was driving northbound was she lost control of the Chevrolet Impala on the snow and ice covered road.

She and her 19-year-old passenger were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

All three people in the car were wearing their seatbelts.

