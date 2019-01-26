One-vehicle accident sends two to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another Saturday afternoon accident on Highway 52 sends two people to the hospital.
Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 52 at Mayowood Road SW.
A 17-year-old was driving northbound was she lost control of the Chevrolet Impala on the snow and ice covered road.
She and her 19-year-old passenger were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
All three people in the car were wearing their seatbelts.
