One trial set for Charles City man charged twice for dealing drugs

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of being a drug dealer pleads not guilty again.

Willie Edward Stallworth, 42 of Charles City, has been arrested twice after authorities searched his home and claimed to find illegal drugs. The first time was on March 25, 2019, when law enforcement said it found around two pounds of marijuana and 20 grams of crack cocaine. After another search of Stallworth’s home on June 11, 2019, investigators say they found more cocaine inside a fake salt container.

Stallworth pleaded not guilty to the March arrest in April 2019 and entered a not guilty plea for the June arrest on January 16. A single trial for both cases is set to start on March 3, 2020.