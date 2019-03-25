One trial remaining in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester drug bust has now resulted in one guilty plea, one scheduled trial, and one set of dismissed charges.

A traffic stop happened on June 27, 2018 in the 700 block of 7th Street NW, resulting in the arrest of Tori Leigh Anderson and Janseen Markise Mcgee. Police then conducted a search in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive NW and say they found marijuana, two handguns and $2,000 in cash. That led to the arrest of John Timothy Kidd.

Anderson, 22 of Faribault, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of pharmacy drugs. She’s been sentenced to one year of probation to the court, a $300 fine, and 30 hours of community work service.

Kidd, 24 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is due to begin on April 22.

The same charges were filed against Mcgee, 26 of Rochester, but they were later dismissed.