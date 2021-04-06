One trial, one fugitive in Mitchell County burglary case

OSAGE, Iowa – One person charged with a Mitchell County burglary is pleading not guilty while another is a fugitive.

Michael Dolezal, 47 of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to third degree burglary, carrying weapons, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of marijuana-1st offense, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His trial is scheduled to begin on June 2.

Dolezal and Tomi Clarke, 48 of Cedar Rapids, are accused of breaking into a home in Carpenter. Law enforcement says the two were seen in a vehicle that had been driving around Carpenter for a couple of hours. Court documents state a search of that vehicle found gloves and masks, multiple crowbars with paint transfer, drug paraphernalia, a 9-inch bowie knife, and numerous burglary tools.

A home in the 100 block of S. Liberty in Carpenter was found with the door pried open to get inside.

Clarke is charged with third-degree burglary, carrying weapons, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.