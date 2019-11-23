One treated for smoke inhalation after Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a mobile home fire overnight in Rochester.

Five Rochester Fire Department companies were sent to Bob’s Trailer court on Marion Road around 1:14 am Saturday. They arrived to find smoke coming from an RV. The fire had been put out by the home’s owner with several portable fire extinguishers.

Investigators traced the fire to the fuse box and found some smoldering areas in the RV which were extinguished with a portable water pump can. There was significant fire and smoke damage to the RV but is it considered habitable for the time being.

One civilian was treated at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for smoke inhalation. The Rochester Police Department also assisted at the scene.