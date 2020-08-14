One teen pleads guilty in Albert Lea gunpoint robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two teens accused of a gunpoint robbery in Albert Lea are taking different paths.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 19 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Friday to 1st degree aggravated robbery. Rebecca Marie Ortega, 19 of Albert Lea, is scheduled to stand trial in January 2021 for aiding and abetting 1st degree aggravated robbery.

Police say Sanchez pulled a gun on someone in the 800 block of Main Street on July 12, 2019. The victim’s backpack was stolen in the incident and later found in a vehicle parked the wrong way in the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue. Investigators say there was a black airsoft gun in the vehicle.

Ortega is accused of being the driver of the vehicle where the backpack and gun were found.

No sentencing date has been set for Sanchez.