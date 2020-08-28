One teen dead, another arrested after fatal crash in Freeborn County

GLENVILLE, Minn. - One person is dead and another is facing criminal charges after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Freeborn County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 2002 Ford Taurus was southbound on 795th Avenue by the Glenville pool when it went off the road and hit a tree around 7:31 pm. Two people were thrown from the vehicle. James Joseph Amarosa III, 17 of Albert Lea, was killed and Cameron Michael Cunningham, 15 of Twin Lakes, suffered life threatening injuries and was flown out by Mayo One Helicopter.

Two other passengers, Shelby Luv Watkins, 19 of Austin, and Chase Anthony Garza, 17 of Albert Lea, suffered minor injuries.

The driver, Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18 of Albert Lea, has been arrested and charged with two count of criminal vehiclular homicide and driving after revocation.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Albert Lea Police Department, Glenville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this incident.