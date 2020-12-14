One taken into custody after Sunday gunfire in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One man is taken into custody after gunfire is reported on Sunday.

Austin police were called to the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SW around 3:11 am on a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived at the scene to see numerous cars leaving the area. Investigators say they found numerous scattered items at the scene, including shell casings, and a witness said at least six shots were fired outside a nearby home.

Police say another witness returned to the scene with several bullet holes in their vehicle and said they believed they were shot at as they drove away from the area.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home connected to the gunfire and applied for a search warrant. Police say while they were waiting, a juvenile suspect believed connected to the gunfire left the scene and was caught hiding behind a parked vehicle in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue SW.

When the search warrant was issued, the Austin/Mower SIRT team entered the home to find 15 to 20 people inside. One person police believe was connected to the shooting, Eric Starnes Jr., 24, was taken into custody and a juvenile runaway was also found.

Investigators say a handgun was later located on a driveway in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue SW where the juvenile was found.

This case remains under investigation.