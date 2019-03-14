Clear
One seriously injured in Olmsted County collision

Wednesday crash happened north of Rochester.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt, one seriously, after a Wednesday morning collision in Olmsted County.

It happened around 7:31 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue North and 55th Street NE. Witnesses said Alma Zavala-Carmona, 37 of St. Charles was driving north and turned left in front of the southbound Brett Tradup, 32 of Plainview, when Tradup had the green light.

Both drivers were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Authorities say Zavala-Carmona suffered a minor injury while Tradup had to undergo surgery for internal injuries.

Zavala-Carmona has been cited for failure to yield and not have a Minnesota driver’s license.

