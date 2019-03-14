One seriously injured in Olmsted County collision

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt, one seriously, after a Wednesday morning collision in Olmsted County.

It happened around 7:31 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue North and 55th Street NE. Witnesses said Alma Zavala-Carmona, 37 of St. Charles was driving north and turned left in front of the southbound Brett Tradup, 32 of Plainview, when Tradup had the green light.

Both drivers were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Authorities say Zavala-Carmona suffered a minor injury while Tradup had to undergo surgery for internal injuries.

Zavala-Carmona has been cited for failure to yield and not have a Minnesota driver’s license.