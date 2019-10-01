Clear
One sentenced, one set for trial in Hancock County drug bust

22 drug charges filed between them.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – One defendant in a Hancock County drug bust is going to prison while another is heading for trial.

Kirk Edison Williams, 57 of Crystal Lake, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as part of a deal where 11 other drug charges would be dismissed. He was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison but will be eligible for release after a little more than four years. Williams must also pay a $5,000 fine.

Kirk and Rita Williams were arrested on March 4 after a search where law enforcement said it found meth, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Rita Williams, 62 of Crystal Lake, is scheduled to stand trial on October for six counts of manufacturing marijuana, possession of meth-2nd offense, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, possession of mushrooms-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

