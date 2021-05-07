One sentenced for drug/gun bust in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - One person is sentenced for a big drug bust in Worth County while another is negotiating a plea deal.

Alexander Jordan Kew, 28 of Cedar Rapids< and Constance Myah Jennings, 23 of Corwith, were arrested on October 27, 2020, after an attempted traffic stop on Highway 65 turned into a pursuit to Villa Woods Apartments. Court documents say a "large" amount of methamphetamine and a .357 revolver were found in Kew and Jennings' vehicle.

Jennings has now pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and been given two days of jail time and a $250 fine.

Jordan is charged with eluding, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and driving while barred. He entered a not guilty plea but court documents indicate a plea agreement is being negotiated. No plea hearing or sentencing date has been scheduled.