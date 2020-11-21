One sentenced for Rochester drive-thru assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people involved in an alleged attack at a Burger King has been sentenced.

Emily Ann Busho, 22 of Ellendale, pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for the July 14 incident. She’s been given one year of unsupervised probation and fined $200.



Rochester policy says Busho and Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 22 of Dodge Center, attacked two people waiting in the drive-thru at the Marion Road SE Burger King. Hollins has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic assault, two counts of domestic abuse, stalking, fleeing a peace officer, and obstructing the legal process.

No trial date has been set for Hollins.