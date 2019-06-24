Clear
One sentenced and two on the lam for Stewartville stolen vehicle

Marc Seay

Three defendants arrested in February.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man is sentenced for a vehicle theft in Stewartville while two other defendants are fugitives from justice.

Marc Thomas Seay, 32 of Red Wing, was given five years of supervised probation Monday and must either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft for a vehicle stolen on February 17.


Justina Lafromboise

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Seay was suspected of taking the vehicle. When it was found, it was being driven by Justina Valeska Lafromboise, 23 of St. Paul, while Seay was following in another vehicle. Law enforcement says a search found pills in Lafromboise’s purse and a straw that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lafromboise pleaded guilty to charges of theft and theft of a motor vehicle but she failed to appear for a May 29 hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Preston Lee Hilgren, 27 of White Bear Lake, was a passenger in the stolen vehicle. He’s been charged with theft and theft of a motor vehicle. Hilgren did not show up for an April 18 hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

