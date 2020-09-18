One sentence, one not guilty plea in Rochester meth case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen van found stuck in a snow bank has now led to one prison sentence and one not guilty plea.

Brett Allen Kurth, 27 of Rochester, and Ashlynn Nicole Newman, 23 of Rochester, were arrested on January 10 after Rochester police found a van that had been reported stolen. Officers say the van was still running in reverse with doors open and stuck in a snow bank in the 5000 block of 32nd Avenue NW.

Police say a search located Kurth, Newman, and a container of methamphetamine.

Kurth has pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit for 51 days already served.

Newman is pleading not guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. No trial date has been set.