One sentence, one dismissal over marijuana discovered near Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two Minnesota men arrested with marijuana in North Iowa get different legal results.

Eric Gganah Freeman Jr., 29 of Burnsville, MN, and Lester Barky Padmore, 28 of Duluth, MN, were arrested in May 2020 after being stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake. The arresting officer says there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search found a few pounds of the drug inside.

Freeman pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He received three years of probation and had to play a $750 fine. Charges against Freeman were dismissed and he agreed to pay court costs.