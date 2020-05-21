One sent to hospital after two Mason City fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – Crews had to deal with two separate structure fires Wednesday.

Mason City firefighters were first called to the 500 block of 20th Street SE around 11:44 am. They arrived to see smoke coming from some open doors. A bed that was on fire was extinguished. No one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking material.

The Mason City Fire Department was again called out around 9:30 am to deal with an apartment fire in the 1600 block of Royal Circle. Firefighters saw smoke coming out the front door of one unit and put out the flames inside. Additional units had to be evacuated but those tenants were able to return to their homes.

One resident was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by the Mason City Fire Department Ambulance. This fire appears to have started at the kitchen stove.