One sent to hospital after SUV/pickup collision in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is sent to the hospital after an SUV and a pickup truck collide in Dodge County.

It happened around 6:49 pm on Highway 218. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ryan Jeffery Hering, 31 of Blooming Prairie, was driving a pickup north on 218 when he made contact with a northbound SUV at Dodge Mower road.

Neither Hering nor his passenger were injured but the State Patrol says the driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old female, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this crash.