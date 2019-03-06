One school open, another closed in Byron

BYRON, Minn. – One school will reopen in Byron but another will close.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says after removing upwards of 120 tons of snow, Byron High School will resume classes on Thursday. Upon the assessment and recommendation of a structural engineer, however, Bryon Intermediate School will be shut down Thursday due to snow build up on parts of the roof. No meetings or events will be held there until further notice.
Dr. Page says there will be Flex Learning for 3rd through 5th grade students only and Project Kids will not be available.
