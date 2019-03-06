Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One school open, another closed in Byron

Superintendent says snow build up on the roof continues to be a concern.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BYRON, Minn. – One school will reopen in Byron but another will close.

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says after removing upwards of 120 tons of snow, Byron High School will resume classes on Thursday. Upon the assessment and recommendation of a structural engineer, however, Bryon Intermediate School will be shut down Thursday due to snow build up on parts of the roof. No meetings or events will be held there until further notice.

Dr. Page says there will be Flex Learning for 3rd through 5th grade students only and Project Kids will not be available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Image

Med City Makes Top 5

Image

Tracking Light Snow for Thursday

Image

Former band director honored through song

Image

Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go

Image

Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow

Image

Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Community Events