One retail store in Rochester is happy to have customers back again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Primp is a boutique that's been closed since March 27th when the stay at home order went into place. But it finally had it's first successful day back.

Store manager, Robyn Kennedy, said it's all smiles now as the doors are open and customers are shopping again. There are some new accommodations in place though when shopping at Primp. Only 5 customers are allowed inside, everyone is reminded to keep their distance and the employees will be wearing masks. Hand sanitizer is also placed throughout the store for your convenience.

Kennedy said overall, she's ready to get back to normal. "I think everyone is just... I think they're ready to shop," said Kennedy. "They're ready to be out and about in the public and everything. So I think it's going to be great."

While you're not required to wear a mask at the store, the CDC recommends wearing one out in public.