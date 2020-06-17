One pleads not guilty in violent Mason City burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of two people charged with a violent burglary is pleading not guilty.

Jennifer Christene Hansen, 50 of Mason City, and Jared Michael Kropf, 30 of Mason City, are both accused of 1st degree burglary. Authorities say they illegally entered a home in the 800 block of 10th Street NE in Mason City on May 18 and assaulted one person.



Jared Kropf Jared Kropf

Investigators say Hansen kicked the victim in the head and face while Kropf stabbed and slashed the victim with a knife.

Hansen has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled to begin on September 22. Kropf has not yet entered a plea, according to court documents.