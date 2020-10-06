One plea and one fugitive in Rochester drug case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first plea has been entered in a drug case that started with an accidental gunshot.

Jesse Lee Tuttle, 31 of Albert Lea, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to theft of a motor vehicle and 5th degree drug possession.

Tuttle and Seth Grant Huntington, 34 of Rochester, were arrested on June 23 after someone reported a gunfire in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE in Rochester. Police say Tuttle came to an apartment to confront Huntington and began to break his window. Witnesses say that’s when Huntington came out with a gun, tripped, and accidentally fire. Court documents say Tuttle then left in a stolen vehicle.

No trial date has been set for Tuttle.

Huntington is charged with possession of a firearm after conviction for a crime of violence and 5th degree drug possession. Huntington has not entered a plea and a warrant was issued for his arrest in July. He remains at large.