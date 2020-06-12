One person shot, another arrested Thursday night in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is hurt and one is arrested after shots are fired near downtown Mason City.

Police say several people reported hearing multiple gunshots around 10 pm Thursday near the intersection of 1st Street NW and North Madison Avenue. Several people had been seen outside before the gunfire and one victim with multiple gunshot wounds was located. The Mason City Police Department says it does not appear the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

An investigation led officers to surround a home near the scene and executed search warrant. Police say one juvenile has been charged with willfully injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons. Police say it appears the alleged shooter and the victim know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mason City police.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this investigation.