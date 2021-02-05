One person injured in rollover crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border

NUNDA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover crash injured on person Friday afternoon in Freeborn County.

It happened around 2 pm on Highway 69 about 3 miles from the Iowa/Minnesota border. The State Patrol says Noilyn De Sumner, 43 of Emmons, was driving south when she went off the road and rolled.

De Sumner suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Lakes/Emmons fire department, and MnDOT assisted at the scene. The State Patrol says road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.