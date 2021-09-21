One person injured in car/semi collision in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi/car collision sends one person to the hospital Tuesday in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 5:13 pm on northbound Interstate 35. The State Patrol says a semi driven by Todd William Meehl, 57 of Holdingford, and a car driven by Nicole Jo Drosdal, 22 of New Town, collided near mile marker 8.

Drosdal suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.