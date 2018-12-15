CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One man is in critical condition after a car accident in Clear Lake Saturday afternoon.
Our reporter on scene says it happened in the area of Killdeer Avenue and 300th Street, also known as B20.
For some time, a section of B20 was closed on Saturday.
According to Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line hitting a westbound vehicle in the westbound lane.
The two people in the westbound vehicle had minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle is in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.
No word yet on why the driver crossed the center line.
Stay with KIMT for the latest.
Related Content
- One person in critical condition after Clear Lake car crash
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Trial set in Clear Lake crash
- Clear Lake teacher quits after crash
- Clear Lake driver in southern Minnesota crash
- Clear Lake woman dies in Kansas crash
- UPDATE: Name released of person involved in Clear Lake vehicle vs. train crash
- Update: 1 person treated and transferred after Tuesday crash near Clear Lake
- SAW: Clear Lake's Gretchen Jones
- Clear Lake officially ice free