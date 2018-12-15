One person in critical condition after Clear Lake car crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One man is in critical condition after a car accident in Clear Lake Saturday afternoon.

Our reporter on scene says it happened in the area of Killdeer Avenue and 300th Street, also known as B20.

For some time, a section of B20 was closed on Saturday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line hitting a westbound vehicle in the westbound lane.

The two people in the westbound vehicle had minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle is in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.

No word yet on why the driver crossed the center line.

