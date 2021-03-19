One person found hurt after mobile home fire in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person was found injured after flames destroyed a mobile home in Fillmore County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 6:29 am Fridaybout an explosion and fire in Bloomfield Township. Fillmore County deputies, Spring Valley and Ostrander fire departments, and Spring Valley Ambulance were sent to the scene. Emergency workers say they arrived to find the mobile home consumed by flames.

Deputies say a person was found on the property some distance from the mobile home with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. Life-saving efforts were made and the person was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester by Mayo 1 helicopter.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says no one else is believed to be involved in this incident and there is no danger to the public. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisted with an investigation.