One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

Austin Police, Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies, Minnesota State Patrol, Austin Fire Dept., Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded at approximately 7:40 PM Saturday to a report of a vehicle hitting two people on County Rd 46 (220th St) East of 28th St NE in Austin.

One adult female and one juvenile female were found laying in the roadway when first responders arrived. The vehicle law enforcement says struck them, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, was sitting in the North ditch of County Road 46. The adult male driver of the Chevy Tahoe was not injured in the crash.

The two females were transported to Mayo Clinic Medical Center Austin with serious life threatening injuries by Mayo Ambulance. The adult, 24-year-old Mikayla Ann Sherman of Austin was later pronounced dead at the hospital. There is no condition update for the juvenile female.

The investigation is ongoing.