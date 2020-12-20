One person dead and another critically injured after a Friday night rear-end collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department responded to a fatal rear-end crash Friday shortly before 9:00 PM.

A Toyota Corolla was rear-ended by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 18th Avenue NW and Crimson Ridge.

Rochester Fire Department extricated the passenger from the Corolla, 24-year-old Joharmi Rubio. CPR was attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, her husband, 27-year-old Luis Rubio Lunar, did not appear to be significantly hurt.

The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Matthew Shaver, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition.

18th Avenue NW was shut down until 3:45 this morning while police processed the scene. The accident is under investigation.