One party to blame for 'significant' number of COVID cases in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A “significant number” of Olmsted County’s coronavirus infections can apparently be traced back to a single house party.

County Commissioner Mark Thein, in a Facebook post on Thursday, said a guest who wasn’t showing any symptoms unknowingly passed the virus on to others. Olmsted County Public Health says privacy laws limit the information it can provide about the incident but confirms that it did happen and says it “demonstrates the importance of social distancing and not attending large gatherings.”

Olmsted County Public Health says it is exploring the possibility of providing more information about the party and how many were infected without violating confidentiality or federal law.