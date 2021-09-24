One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For years we've watched her create touching moments on T.V., but now, the renowned "Long Island Medium" is set to make an appearance in the Med City.

Theresa Caputo will grace the stage at the Mayo Civic Center next Thursday afternoon, making memories for audience members by channeling the deceased. During "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience," the medium will connect with those attending, alive or deceased, by delivering messages of healing and comfort by showing their "loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way."

Caputo says she'll descend from the stage the moment she senses something, allowing spirits to guide he toward audience members who will receive "life-changing healing messages."

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon caught up with Caputo before hitting the road to Rochester, discussing how her gift works, self-love, and the relationship she has with religion as a devoted catholic. An extended version of their conversation is available by following this link.

Tickets and additional information about "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" can be found here.