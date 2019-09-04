One-on-one with Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard

MASON CITY, Iowa - Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard made a campaign stop last night at Lorados restaurant in Mason City. Before that event, she stopped into the studio to talk about her campaign.
Tulsi thinks she will be the candidate who can bridge the devide between the two parties. She thinks President Trump's leadership has been too erratic and she will bring a steady hand to the White House.
During the interview, she gave comments on trade and foreign affairs and voiced her support for green energy.
