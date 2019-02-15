One of three defendants in drug/gun/child endangerment case pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of three people arrested after a joint law enforcement operation in June 2018 is pleading guilty.

Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 21 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm suppressor. His sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Darrin Downer was arrested along with Jesse Downer and Michelle Downer after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW.

Austin police say the found a stolen 9-millimeter gun, a TEC-9 with a silencer, nearly a pound of marijuana in a bag and smaller amounts of the drug throughout the home, two bags of Xanax, ammunition, and over $2,000 in cash. Authorities say an eight-year-old boy and two-year-old girl were also at the home.

Jesse Downer, 29 of Austin, has pleaded not guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and child endangerment. Michelle Downer pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, two counts of 5th degree drug possession, and child endangerment. Their trials are set to begin on April 8.