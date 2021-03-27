One of Iowa's most wanted sex offenders is captured

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – One of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders has been arrested in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it had been looking for Deiago Davis, 29, in Monona, WI, since January 13, 2020, and finally apprehended him on Friday. Davis was wanted on violating terms of his supervised release, violating the conditions of his parole, and not fulfilling the requirements of the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Davis was convicted in Linn County in 2012 of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, and interference with official acts.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Davis removed a GPS locator in January 2020 and became a fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service says a cash reward was offered in November 2020 for information on Davis and he was featured on digital billboards throughout northeast Iowa. Investigators say tips came in indicating Davis was traveling through multiple Midwest states.

Early Friday morning, officers with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Davis to the 400 block of River Place in Monona. Agents say when they approached Davis, he tried to escape but was arrested with the help of the Monona Police Department. Davis was booked into the Dane County Jail to await extradition to Iowa.