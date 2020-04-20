One of Iowa's marquee events - RAGBRAI - will not be held in 2020

One of Iowa's marquee summertime events has been canceled.

Organizers of RAGBRAI announced Monday the week-long bike ride across Iowa has been canceled. It was scheduled for the last week in July.

"The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to July 25 -31, 2021 is the right one. We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest," organizers said. "RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation. Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk.

"The RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021. The towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021. The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date."