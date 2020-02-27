One not guilty plea, one fugitive warrant in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A passenger in an alleged drug car pleads not guilty while the driver remains a fugitive.

Jerry Montanez-Figueroa, 35 of Rochester, is charged with 1st degree drug sales, 1st degree drug possession, and 5th degree drug possession. Rochester police say he was the passenger in a car stopped for not using a turn signal on January 24. Officers say they smelled marijuana and a search of the car found 58 grams of methamphetamine, 48 grams of marijuana, two 40-caliber bullets and four shotgun shells, two stolen license plates, a check belonging to someone else, and a digital scale.

No trial date has been set for Montanez-Figueroa.

Police say the driver of the car, Christopher Julio Flores, 35 of Rochester, is facing the same charges but failed to appear for a court hearing on February 5. A warrant has been issued for Flores’ arrest.