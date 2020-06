DES MOINES, Iowa – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Iowa as of 11 am June 14.

Total Cases – 23,904

New Cases – 349

Total Deaths – 651

New Deaths – 1

Hospitalized – 203

Recovering – 14,364

Total Tested – 224,655

New Tests – 5,691

Coronavirus Patients Admitted In The Last 24 Hours – 27

Patients In ICU – 77

Patients On Ventilators - 47