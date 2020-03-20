One new coronavirus case confirmed in NE Iowa, total at 45

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is announcing one more positive test for coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 45.

The new positive case in an adult between 41 and 60 years old in Allamakee County.

IDPH says there have been 765 negative coronavirus tests done at the State Hygienic Lab.

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to hold another press conference at 2:30 pm Friday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to update residents on COVID-19 in Iowa. You can see that press conference on KIMT-TV 3.2.

For update IDPH information on coronavirus in Iowa, click here.