Clear
BREAKING NEWS 26 new positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota marks biggest one-day jump Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One new coronavirus case confirmed in NE Iowa, total at 45

Positive test for middle-aged man in northeast Iowa.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:19 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is announcing one more positive test for coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 45.

The new positive case in an adult between 41 and 60 years old in Allamakee County.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

IDPH says there have been 765 negative coronavirus tests done at the State Hygienic Lab.

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to hold another press conference at 2:30 pm Friday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to update residents on COVID-19 in Iowa.  You can see that press conference on KIMT-TV 3.2.

For update IDPH information on coronavirus in Iowa, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Community Events