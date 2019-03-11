One month left to claim $1M Iowa Lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – The Iowa Lottery says just one month is left for someone to claim a $1 million Powerball prize.

The winning ticket in the April 11, 2018, drawing was sold at the Casey’s store on S B Avenue in Nevada. It matched the first five numbers, 16-18-27-55-67, but missed the Powerball of 18.

The winner or winners have until the close of business at 4 p.m. on April 11, 2019, to claim the $1 million prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was also sold at the Fareway in Pleasant Hill on September 1, 2018, and the Iowa Lottery says there is also a one-year deadline to claim that prize.

According to state officials, more than $1.4 million in lottery winnings went unclaimed in Iowa for fiscal year 2018. The Lottery says that money goes back into the prize pools for future games and promotions.