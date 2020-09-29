One month into new school year, Albert Lea Schools are making sure students don't go hungry this year

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Throughout this pandemic, public schools continued the important job of feeding hungry children.

During the spring months, when schools were forced to close, Albert Lea Schools served over 93,000 meals to students in the district, with students able to pick up meals at school, in sites around town, and were delivered to communities like Hollandale and Clarks Grove.

One month back in the classroom, the district is not forgetting that mission.

Currently, because some schools are utilizing the hybrid learning model, students receive meals to take home before leaving for the day. For elementary students, they receive a sack breakfast and lunch on Thursdays, as they are not attending in-person classes on Friday. Also, as the new school year began, the USDA extended the summer lunch program to allow students ages 2-18, regardless if income level, to receive meals for free.

"That allows all of our children, whether or not they qualify for free and reduced status, to eat breakfast and lunch for free."

Throughout this year, District Director of Finance & Operations Jennifer Walsh says the district has learned to adjust quickly.

"It's really being ready to change our plans at a moment's notice. Being able to - the next day - provide a different form of food service."

She points to last week, where high school students moved to 100% distance learning due to a spike in cases at the school. In that case, all students were able to pick up meals at school and other sites around town.

"The teachers, the principals, everyone's had to be flexible."

If a second wave of COVID cases were to occur, Walsh says the district is prepared.

"We're really prepared for however long this goes, that we will be able to accomodate the needs of our students and staff. Not only from a food service standpoint, but from curriculum and what model they're in."