One man donates three million soda tabs to The Ronald McDonald House

The money will go towards the organization upkeep.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:07 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- When you pop the tab on your favorite cold beverage there is more you can do with the can. The Ronald McDonald House collects the tabs to exchange for cash at the local recycling center.

The tabs from a can of soda are worth more than metal to The Ronald McDonald House.

“We collect them and that those to the recycling center and in return we are given some funds for the volume of that aluminum,” said Executive Director Peggy Elliott.

Jim Spinler is bringing in quite the load of tabs. He made the journey from Medford to The Ronald McDonald House in the heart of the med-city to drop off a large crate of pop tabs. Inside the crate is over three million tabs.

Spinler collected these tabs for more than 30 years with the goal to help families in need.

“I'm happy that I can do this, that's the main thing if everybody thought about doing something else besides themselves the world would be a lot more better saved,” he said.

This large donation left the staff speechless.

“Overwhelmed, I'm just overwhelmed with graitude for what Jim has done,” said Elliott.

If you think he plans to stop if you would like to donate you can bring you tabs to The Ronald Mcdonald House. They have a collection bin inside.

