One man dead in Mower County tree-cutting accident

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident east of Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:27 pm Sunday in the 58000 block of 205th Street. Sheriff Steve Sandvik says three men were using machinery to cut trees when two of them fell around 30 feet as they were moving equipment.

Sheriff Sandvik says a 63-year-old man was killed and a 77-year-old man was airlifted for treatment of serious or critical injuries. A 38-year-old man was also transported by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved or further details are not being released at this time. Sheriff Sandvik says an investigation into this incident is continuing.