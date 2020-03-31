Clear
One-man crime wave sentenced in Floyd County

Corey Byers
Corey Byers

Took plea deal after being charged with 25 offenses.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man originally charged with 25 separate crimes is sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, was accused of passing 21 forged checks worth over $1,400 between September and October of 2019 to Fareway, KwikStar, Pizza Hut, and Triumph Surplus in Charles City. He was also accused of burglarizing three unoccupied vehicles in September 2019.

Byers faced 25 criminal charges but pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery, burglary of a motor vehicle-1st offense, and ongoing criminal conduct. He’s now been sentenced to 90 days in jail, five years of probation, and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

