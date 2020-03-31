CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man originally charged with 25 separate crimes is sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, was accused of passing 21 forged checks worth over $1,400 between September and October of 2019 to Fareway, KwikStar, Pizza Hut, and Triumph Surplus in Charles City. He was also accused of burglarizing three unoccupied vehicles in September 2019.
Byers faced 25 criminal charges but pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery, burglary of a motor vehicle-1st offense, and ongoing criminal conduct. He’s now been sentenced to 90 days in jail, five years of probation, and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.
Related Content
- One-man crime wave sentenced in Floyd County
- Waterloo man sentenced for Floyd County crimes
- Second sentence for Floyd County crime spree
- Floyd County man sentenced for meth
- Floyd County man sentenced for store thefts
- Not guilty plea to one-man crime wave in Floyd County
- Three sentenced for rural Floyd County burglary
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Floyd County sex offender sentence is upheld
- Suspended sentences for Floyd County meth dealer
Scroll for more content...