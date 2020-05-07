One man charged in Rochester shooting pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One not guilty plea is entered in a Rochester shooting.

Police say an argument over a woman escalated into shots being fired and the 22-year-old victim being hit in the leg on March 19 in the 600 block of Circle Street SW.

Dashaun Earl Pittman, 21 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Thursday to 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. No trial date has been set. Davoren Lanell Broussard, 29 of Brooklyn Park, has not entered a plea to 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Rochester police say Pittman and Broussard are responsible for shooting the victim, who was then transported to the hospital by private vehicle.