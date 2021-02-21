One local restaurant owner is ready to be open at 75% capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been about one month since restaurants were allowed to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity.

One local restaurant owner says he is ready for 75% capacity.

Hollandberry Pannekoeken owner Tasos Psomas says this past month has gone well.

The restaurant has had a few days when a waiting list was needed.

He says weekends are getting back to normal, but Monday through Thursday are still slower.

Psomas adds takeout and muffin orders have been steady, but he feels his food is best when the waiter brings it to the table.

"I talked with the health department on Friday and they're waiting for the governor too to open it up a bit. They're not willing to tell us to go forward obviously. They're doing what the governor says, so we need the governor to loosen it up a little bit and make people feel more comfortable," says Psomas.

Starting March 1st, the restaurant will expand its hours a bit and stay open until 8 p.m.