One local pitcher inspired by softball's Olympic return

HAYFIELD, Minn. - There are some new sports in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics!

One of those sports is softball.

One local softball athlete, Hayfield's Caitlyn Hendrickson, is ready for it.

"I have been following certain players. I mean, Gopher alumni, other colleges that I've watched on the Women's College World Series. Like alumni that are actually playing in the Olympics. And they've talked about how much it means to them in their posts. And how it's huge for women in sports," says Caitlyn.

Softball became a medal event in 1996 but was removed in 2008.

Now it's back!

There will be six countries competing: United States, Japan, Australia, Italy, Mexico, and Canada.

Hayfield pitcher Caitlyn Hendrickson is excited to see one player, in particular, Sara Groenewegen, from the University of Minnesota.

She's playing for Canada in the Olympics.

"So she's a type one diabetic and she's posted about that her whole career, about how she is trying to inspire people who have medical issues and they can still do just as much. And to me, that's been inspiring because she faces so much adversity and is still so good," says Caitlyn.

The first day for softball games will be July 21st in the Tokyo Olympics.