One local mom is bringing a Minnesota Special Hockey team to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One local mom is bringing a new sports team to Rochester.

Becky Bain is working to bring a Minnesota Special Hockey team to the Med City.

Her inspiration?

Her son Leo.

"A hockey team for special needs kids that is adaptive for whatever their needs may be," says Becky.

That's how she describes Minnesota Special Hockey.

It's something her son, Leo, who has autism, has grown to love.

He participated when the family lived closer to the Twin Cities.

They moved to Rochester about a year ago, but there is not a similar program here.

That's about to change.

"I was stunned there wasn't one here yet. So I was like well, I'll do it," says Becky.

Minnesota Special Hockey gives players of all ages with developmental disabilities the chance to play adapted hockey.

The organization will make sure a child can participate, no matter what.

Becky says this sport means so much to her son and she hopes to pass that on to other kids.

"He was just happy. Overall a joy that, you know, he doesn't see all the time. He doesn't express himself very well. And I want other kids to feel that same pure happiness and that they're on a team with other kids that know exactly what they feel like," says Becky.

She says the plan is for the team to start practicing this fall.