'One last chance to the dance'

Competitors get one last shot in qualifying for Steak Cookoff Association's world championship next weekend in Ft. Worth

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:03 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was just a tad dreary outside on Sunday, but it made for great steak grilling weather.

The Steak Cookoff Association gave prospective competitors one last shot to qualify for the Association's World Championship next weekend in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Competitors from across Iowa and Minnesota, as well as those from across the country, many of whom competed at the SCA's challenge in July at MacNider Campground, spent this past weekend cooking up streaks by charcoal, propane or woodfired grills - anything with a heat source - in order to secure a spot for the world championship.

Brad Duckert is from Mason City and is en route to make a competitive run in the Lone Star State. He's not feeling any pressure, as he has a tried and true strategy he follows.

"Same thing we always do: consistency."

It's the second year Robert Mansfield is competing, who came all the way from New Jersey to North Iowa to compete. Compared to barbeque competitions that he's also been a part of, steaks are a bit different. But there's still camraderie all around.

"You don't have to source four different meats and sauces and rubs. It's condensed into one turn in a box, and I like it. And the family is the same. There's a barbeque family, there's a steak family. Everyone helps each other, and if you need help...we flew in. Everything was provided for us by locals."

In addition to a ring, the champion can also win a $10,000 prize.

