One killed, two wounded in Christmas night shooting in Iowa City suburb

Police say it wasn't a random attack.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CORALVILLE, Iowa - Police say one person was fatally shot and two others wounded during a Christmas night shooting in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found three adults suffering from gunshots. They were taken to hospitals, and one of the people died.

The dead man was identified Thursday as 30-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Iowa City. The other shooting victims don't have life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported. Police say all those involved appear to have been acquainted and it wasn't a random attack.

