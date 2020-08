One killed, two injured in Minnesota shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Bloomington that left one woman dead and two people hospitalized, including a critically injured 12-year-old girl.

Police say officers were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday and found a woman dead in the garage. Officers heard a man yelling inside, but he refused to come out and fired up to 40 shots before surrendering. Police say the man and woman had a relationship.

While on scene, officers learned a 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, who are sisters, were taken to the hospital after being shot in their front yard nearby.